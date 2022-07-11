Paulina man sentenced to five years for battery of police officer

Staff Report

A Paulina man found guilty of battery of a police officer with injury was sentenced June 27 to five years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney, a St. James Parish jury found 40-year-old Justin Stout guilty on Jan. 26.

Stout was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Stout was on trial in connection with a 2020 arrest stemming from an altercation with deputies during a child custody exchange.

On May 18, 2020, deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a Paulina residence to assist with a disturbance during a child custody exchange. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the parties involved. As a result of witness statements, deputies attempted to place Stout under arrest.

Stout actively resisted deputies who eventually deployed a department issued taser and tased Stout. Dring the struggle, Stout bit one of the deputies involved. This deputy was required to seek medical attention as a result of the bite. Stout was subsequently booked into the St. James Parish Jail.