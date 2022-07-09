Nine defendants graduate narcotics diversion program

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney Narcotics Diversion Program announced the graduation of nine adult defendants.

According to a news release, the individuals were recognized for their successful completion of the program which was implemented in 2019 to target the needs of non-violent individuals with drug addiction.

The program is funded by the Parish of Ascension and led by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over the cases is the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

During the course of the program, offenders are required to maintain sobriety, steady employment, and follow rigorous guidelines implemented on a case-by-case basis to provide the needs of each offender.