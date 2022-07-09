Cabela's customers donate $10,000 for Gonzales kayak launch

Staff Report

Cabela's in Gonzales presented a check from customer donations for $10,000 to the Leadership Ascension Yak Pak team to help with the construction of a kayak launch in the city.

Sherry Nelson, store administrator for the Gonzales Cabela's, said 100 percent of the money came from customers rounding up on their purchases at registers for the Outdoor Fund.

The launch will be connected to Bayou Francois in Jambalaya Park and construction will begin in the coming weeks on the Leadership Ascension class project.