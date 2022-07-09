Leadership Ascension highlights 2022 community projects, applications open for 2023

Staff Report

Leadership Ascension's Class of 2022 were divided into four groups and tasked with the development and implementation of projects that would have a positive impact on the Ascension Parish community.

This year’s projects included:

The grand re-opening of the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville was held June 11.
  • The D’Ville Shooting Stars transformed the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville into a high-quality gymnasium facility open for public use where underserved youth in the community can participate in activities.
  • The Sunshine Express collaborated with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to fast track the Waguespack Center renovation to house a new early childhood development center in Donaldsonville.
Members of Team U Matter Ascension are, from left: Kirk Delatte with the Relaxation Company at Pelican Point, Amber Randall with Westlake Chemical, Michelle Guidry with Guidry Group Properties, Amy Cheek with TruBlue Water, Brian Villenurve with REV, Dr. Latatia Johnson with Ascension Parish School Board, Danielle Bordelon with BXS Insurance, Milton Robbins Jr with Ourso Funeral Home, and Chris Haik with OLOL Physician Group.
  • U Matter Ascension teamed up with the Ascension Parish government to create an app and website that will be a resource to increase mental health access and awareness with a directory of resource providers and educational information.
"Yak Pak" is a Leadership Ascension Project to bring an ADA accessible kayak launch to the City of Gonzales in Jambalaya Park, by the dog park.
  • The Yak Pak partnered with the City of Gonzales to build a community kayak launch, conveniently located in the heart of the city at the Jambalaya Park, complete with a kayak vending machine.

To submit an application for the Leadership Ascension Class of 2023, visit: ascensionchamber.com.