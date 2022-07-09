Leadership Ascension highlights 2022 community projects, applications open for 2023

Staff Report

Leadership Ascension's Class of 2022 were divided into four groups and tasked with the development and implementation of projects that would have a positive impact on the Ascension Parish community.

This year’s projects included:

The D’Ville Shooting Stars transformed the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville into a high-quality gymnasium facility open for public use where underserved youth in the community can participate in activities.

The Sunshine Express collaborated with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to fast track the Waguespack Center renovation to house a new early childhood development center in Donaldsonville.

U Matter Ascension teamed up with the Ascension Parish government to create an app and website that will be a resource to increase mental health access and awareness with a directory of resource providers and educational information.

The Yak Pak partnered with the City of Gonzales to build a community kayak launch, conveniently located in the heart of the city at the Jambalaya Park, complete with a kayak vending machine.

To submit an application for the Leadership Ascension Class of 2023, visit: ascensionchamber.com.