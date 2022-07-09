23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas July 4-8

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of July 4-8.

Ascension Parish:

Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week.

Assumption Parish:

Anthony Pennison, 127 Hwy 663 Morgan City, LA, age 50, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

St. James Parish:

Brandi Bolotte, 314 N Airline Ave Gramercy, LA, age 48, pled guilty to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Michael Chauvin, 735 N Magnolia St. Gramercy, LA, age 63, pled guilty to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.