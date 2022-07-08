Price LeBlanc PACE Center groundbreaking held in Gonzales July 5

Staff Report

The City of Gonzales broke ground July 5 on the Price LeBlanc Performing Arts, Conference, and Events center. The building is slated to begin construction in late September.

Mayor Barney Arceneaux welcomed members of the Price LeBlanc Sr. family and elected officials to the groundbreaking celebration.

“It’s been a longtime passion project of mine,” he said. “The 2016 historic flood put it on pause, as we turned to helping our community recover. But I’m so glad we are here today.”

The two-story, 25,000-square-foot center is in the Heritage Crossing Development at the intersection of Highway 44 and Highway 30. This modern facility is specifically designed to host expos, cultural and performing arts events, and indoor concerts, banquets, and balls, and will be the anchor of this development.

The PACE center will support tourism and economic development while creating jobs by supporting local hotels, restaurants, and small businesses. It will also add to the quality of life in Gonzales.

Arceneaux believes "our residents' quality of life is certainly improved when they can attend and enjoy wonderful events, locally. This is certainly due to the generous partnership of the Price LeBlanc family, and we are very grateful for their investment in our community."

The Price LeBlanc PACE Center is scheduled to host its first event in 2023.

The PACE center was made possible through the generous gift of the Price LeBlanc Sr. family and through revenue generated from the hotel/motel tax, beginning in 2019.