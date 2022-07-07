23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for June 27 to July 1

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of June 27 to July 1.

Ascension Parish:

Asialynn Cureau, 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave. Gonzales, LA, age 30, pled guilty to Automobile Insurance Policies and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Zachary Rogers, 1715 Hwy 16 Denham Springs, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 6 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Joseph Boettingheimer, 14 Arboles Port St. Lucie, FL, age 45, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Patricia Otoole, 724 S Sammy St. Gonzales, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Edward Smith, 41356 Cemetary Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Matthew Migliore, 11113 Deslatte Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 44, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Shaun McClard, 22417 Teal St. Baton Rouge, LA, age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Antoine Castille, 41036 Marchand Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and Attempted Simple Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Nicholas Martin, 45134 Sterling Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Christopher Ball, 170 Lonnie Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 52, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Hasan Henderson, 304 Mulberry St, Donaldsonville, LA, age 44, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Amber Kahrs, 1202 E Dawn St. Gonzales, LA, age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Donovan Williams, 37421 Parkwood Ave Prairieville, LA, age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

Cohner Gray, 221 Hwy 998 Belle Rose, LA, age 22, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and Simple Assault. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Toby Mabile, 115 Roy St. Napoleonville, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Battery of a Correctional Facility Employee and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Steven Smith, 311 Assumption St. Napoleonville, LA, age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Harold Folse III, 146 Noe St. Pierre Part, LA, age 48, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Jamarias Williams, 142 Pleasant Lane Belle Rose, LA, age 21, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault Upon a Dating Partner and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

Adam Hunt, 129 Hwy 401 Napoleonville, LA, age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Dean Putz Jr., 128 Leonie St. Pierre Part, LA, age 25, pled guilty to Negligent Homicide, Reckless Operation, and No Seatbelt. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over this matter is the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

St. James Parish:

Anna Bunting, 1391 N Chestnut St. Bone Gap, IL., age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Justin Stout, 3395 Tupelo Lane Paulina, LA, age 40 was found guilty of Battery of a Police Officer with Injury on January 26, 2022. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. On June 27, 2022, Stout was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.