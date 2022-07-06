One of two men shot in Donaldsonville dies

Staff Report

One of the two men shot in the early morning hours of July 5 in a Donaldsonville neighborhood has died.

According to a news release, 23-year-old Jacoby Smith of Donaldsonville died from injuries in the shooting around 2:15 a.m. in a residential area on Madewood Drive.

In a previous news release, deputies reported finding two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information that may help deputies with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.