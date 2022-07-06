Ascension Parish deputies arrest Donaldsonville suspect on illegal firearm charges
Ascension Parish deputies arrested a Donaldsonville man following a brief vehicle and foot pursuit on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to a news release, 38-year-old Reginald Leblanc of Donaldsonville was booked July 2 after deputies with the Donaldsonville task force attempted to stop a sport-utility vehicle for multiple traffic violations.
The driver reportedly refused to stop the vehicle and led deputies on a brief pursuit.
Through further investigation, deputies located two illegal firearms, which were converted to fully automatic, inside the vehicle. Deputies also seized multiple magazines and serval hundred rounds of ammunition.
Leblanc was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville on charges of:
- Two counts of Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Two counts of Illegal Possession of a Machine Gun
- Two counts of Illegal Possession of or Dealing in Firearms with Obliterated Numbers
- Aggravated Flight from an Officer
- Hit and Run
- Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce
- Two-Counts of Resisting an Officer
- Barricades and Signs
- Five counts of Criminal Trespass
- Five counts Ran Stop Signs
- General Speed Law
- Driver License
- No Insurance
- Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear