Ascension Parish deputies arrest Donaldsonville suspect on illegal firearm charges

Staff Report

Ascension Parish deputies arrested a Donaldsonville man following a brief vehicle and foot pursuit on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a news release, 38-year-old Reginald Leblanc of Donaldsonville was booked July 2 after deputies with the Donaldsonville task force attempted to stop a sport-utility vehicle for multiple traffic violations.

The driver reportedly refused to stop the vehicle and led deputies on a brief pursuit.

Through further investigation, deputies located two illegal firearms, which were converted to fully automatic, inside the vehicle. Deputies also seized multiple magazines and serval hundred rounds of ammunition.

Leblanc was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville on charges of: