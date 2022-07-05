Ochsner Health Center in Gonzales welcomes primary care physician

Staff Report

Ochsner Health Center – Gonzales announced Clayton F. Runfalo, M.D. as one of the main primary care physicians at this new location.

Dr. Runfalo has practiced family medicine and urgent care in the Capital area since 2014, including the last several years in Gonzales.

“I care deeply for all my patients, and I want them to know they’re all welcome to follow me to Ochsner,” Dr. Runfalo said. “The new Gonzales clinic is a great facility, and patients will be amazed at the convenience, expertise and medical technology we have to offer. You won’t find anywhere better in Ascension Parish.”

Additionally, Dr. Runfalo will represent Ochsner as the Director of Community Outreach and Development in Ascension Parish. He has a history of community service in the Gonzales and Baton Rouge areas. He is currently a Deputy Coroner for the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. He previously spent time as a firefighter and first responder with the 7th District Volunteer Fire Department in Gonzales. He has also served in the U.S. Army Reserve Medical Service Corps, as well as the Louisiana Army National Guard.

Dr. Runfalo is currently on the Board of Directors for the Capital Area Medical Society, serving as Secretary/Treasurer. He is also a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians and the Louisiana State Medical Society.

After completing his undergraduate studies at LSU in Baton Rouge, Dr. Runfalo earned his medical degree from the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. He then completed an internship in rural family medicine with the Bogalusa Medical Center/Our Lady of the Angels Hospital and a residency in family medicine with the Baton Rouge General Hospital. He is board certified through the American Board of Family Medicine.

OHC-Gonzales is located at 2400 S. Burnside Ave. (Hwy. 44), near the intersection of La. 30. The $25 million center offers both primary and specialty care, with a laboratory and full radiology suite including CT, MRI and mammography.

To schedule an appointment, call (225) 761-5200, or visit Ochsner.org/doctors to schedule online. Online appointments are also available through the MyOchsner patient portal.