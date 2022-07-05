Former Ascension Parish CAO Ken Dawson appointed to groundwater conservation district

Staff Report

Kenneth R. Dawson of St. Francisville, retired chief administrative officer and infrastructure director for Ascension Parish, has been appointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District.

He will represent West Feliciana Parish.

The mission of the Capital Area Ground Water Conservation District is to provide for the efficient administration, conservation, orderly development, and supplementation of groundwater resources in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

The board develops, promotes, and implements management strategies to provide for the conservation, preservation, protection, recharging, and prevention of waste of the groundwater resources over which it has jurisdictional authority.