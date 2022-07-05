Construction slated to begin July 8 on Cannon Road in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

The Cannon Road reconstruction project from Hwy. 44 to Roddy Road in Ascension Parish will begin July 8, weather permitting.

According to an Ascension Parish government news release, the construction will provide for a totally reconstructed roadway that will be 20 feet wide.

The first phase will be grinding off the asphalt pavement for the entire roadway. This will be followed by the reconstruction of the roadway base.

This operation will be done in two sections – from Hwy. 44 to O’Neal Road and from O’Neal Road to Roddy Road.

This will minimize the distance local travelers will need to pass through the construction zone. All through traffic is encouraged to use Bayou Narcisse Road (Hwy. 935) or Black Bayou Road (Hwy. 934) to bypass the construction.