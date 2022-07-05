Ascension Parish residents appointed to Louisiana boards and commissions

Staff Report

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to Louisiana boards and commissions, which included Ascension Parish residents.

J. Scott Black of Prairieville has been appointed to the Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee.

Black is the vice president of operations for Gulfcoast Pharmaceutical Specialty LLC.

He was nominated by the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy and will represent independent pharmacies.

The Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee is responsible for developing and maintaining a preferred drug list (PDL) in conjunction with a prior approval process relating to the Medicaid drug program.

Jonathan K. “Jake” Causey of Sorrento has been reappointed to the Louisiana State Uniform Construction Code Council.

Causey is a senior water quality and treatment engineer for Corona Environmental Consulting LLC. He will serve at-large.

The primary function of the council is to review and adopt the state uniform construction code, provide training and education of code officials, and accept all requests for amendments of the code, except the Louisiana State Plumbing Code.

Specifically, the council establishes the requirements and process for the certification and continuing education of code enforcement officers, code enforcement inspectors, third party providers and building officials and determines whether amendments to the state uniform construction code are justified.

Tamara R. Jones of Gonzales has been appointed to the Children's Cabinet Advisory Board.

Jones is executive director of the Children's Trust Fund Board and will serve as a representative of the Children's Trust Fund Board.

The Children's Cabinet Advisory Board provides information and recommendations from the perspective of advocacy groups, service providers and parents.