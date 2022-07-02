23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for June 20-24

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of June 20 to June 24.

Ascension Parish:

Brandon Deamer, 5930 Ingram Dr. Baton Rouge, LA, age 33, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Brandon Ellis, 5206 Seneca Dr. Darrow, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1 year supervised probation.

Cohnor Gray, 221 Hwy 998 Belle Rose, LA, age 22, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 ½ years supervised probation.

Jalen Griffin, 4024 Hillmont Dr. Baton Rouge, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Illegal Use of Weapons and Simple Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Craig Stewart and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Emett Sipp, 2541 Palmyra St. New Orleans, LA, age 33, pled guilty to Attempted Theft of a Firearm and was sentenced to 2 ½ years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Mickey Robinson, 42350 Churchpoint Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $5,000, but Less than $25,000 and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Tamarcus Davis, 745 S 17th Baton Rouge, LA, age 42, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Clint Michel, 14417 Oak Meadow St. Gonzales, LA, age 44, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kenneth Dupaty and O’Neil Parenton. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

Assumption Parish:

Jennipher Ryle, 10617 Airline Hwy Gonzales, LA, age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.