Our Lady of the Lake names Scott Richard new Vice President of Finance

Staff Report

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has named Scott Richard, CPA, as its new vice president of finance.

Richard has been the Our Lady of the Lake Director of Finance since 2017 and is also currently serving as the Interim Chief Financial Officer for Our Lady of Lourdes.

“Scott has been an invaluable member of the health system for more than two decades and I know he will continue to help our ministry grow in his new role,” said Lowell Stanton, SVP, Regional Chief Financial Officer for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. “I am excited to have him as a member of our executive team.”

Richard has nearly 25 years of experience serving within the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, including stints as the CFO of St. Elizabeth Hospital (now Our Lady of the Lake Ascension in Gonzales) and Interim CFO at St. Francis Medical Center. He also was part of the team that helped open Our Lady of Angels in 2014.

“I am extremely excited to continue my journey within the health system and take on this new role,” said Richard. “The future of Our Lady of the Lake is bright, and I look forward to continuing to promote our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to those in need.”

A Louisiana native, Richard received both his bachelor’s degree in accounting and his MBA degree from Louisiana State University and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is also a longtime member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), previously serving on the National Advisory Council as well as President of the Louisiana Chapter. He is currently serving as a member of the Region 9 Committee, helping shape education for a five-state region.