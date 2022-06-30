Ascension Parish Public Schools announce eight new school leaders

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointments of eight new school leaders: Dawn Williams Alston as Principal of Bluff Middle School, Jelice Chatman as Principal of Lowery Elementary School, Karen Daigle as Principal of Galvez Primary School, Matthew Monceaux, Ed.D., as Principal of Dutchtown High School, Shawn Boudreaux as Assistant Principal of Sorrento Primary School, Shondra James, Ed.D., as Assistant Principal of Donaldsonville High School, Rebecca “Becky” Templet as Assistant Principal of Donaldsonville Primary School, and Johnathan Walker as Assistant Principal of East Ascension High School.

“We are so fortunate to be in a work environment where professional educators are ready for their next step, and we have the opportunity to move these outstanding individuals into greater responsibilities,” said Superintendent David Alexander. “We are grateful for their courage to want to do this important work, and we know we are going to hear great things about their accomplishments in the future.”

BLUFF MIDDLE PRINCIPAL

Dawn Williams Alston is the new Principal of Bluff Middle School.

Alston taught in Plaquemines Parish at Boothville-Venice High School for four years before beginning her career here in Ascension Parish. She taught English I, II, III, and English III AP at Dutchtown High School for ten years. After being accepted into the Teacher Leadership Cohort, she served as Mentor and Master teacher at Lowery Middle School until 2019, when she was accepted into the Ascension Parish Administrative Intern Program. In 2020, Alston became the assistant principal of Bluff Middle School where she worked for the past two years.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern University in secondary education with a concentration in English. She also earned a master’s degree in secondary administration and supervision from Our Lady of Holy Cross College in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“I thank God, and I am grateful for this opportunity to be selected to serve as Principal of Bluff Middle School,” said Alston. “I look forward to continuing to build positive relationships with staff, students, parents, and our community as well as to provide an environment where all students can be successful.”

She is married to Chris Alston, and they have two children, Triston and Jaxton.

LOWERY ELEMENTARY PRINCIPAL

Jelice Chatman is the new Principal of Lowery Elementary School.

Chatman began her teaching career 15 years ago in West Baton Rouge Parish where she spent seven years teaching students in second through fourth grades. She then transitioned to Ascension Parish in 2013 working at Duplessis Primary School. She taught second through fifth grades and served as a TAP mentor teacher for three years. In the 2018-19 school year she served as a Master Teacher at G.W. Carver Primary. Most recently, she served the past three years as Assistant Principal at Sorrento Primary School.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.

“This is a humbling experience. I want to thank God and my guardian angel, who is my mom,” said Chatman. “I am so honored to be able to serve the students and families in Donaldsonville. I look forward to the hard work; getting to know the families and community leaders; and working alongside everyone to empower our students socially and academically.”

Chatman is married to Tronquell Chatman, and they have four children: Kristen, Tia, Tyson, and Trongquell, Jr.

GALVEZ PRIMARY PRINCIPAL

Karen Daigle is the new Principal of Galvez Primary School.

Daigle has been an employee of Ascension Parish Schools for 23 years. She spent 10 years as an elementary teacher before moving into different leadership roles. She has served as a teacher coach, TAP master teacher, assistant principal, and most recently the principal of Lowery Elementary School.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.

“I stand before you humble, excited, and anxious about this new journey,” said Daigle. “I started my journey in Ascension Parish as a Galvez Pirate [student], and I’m back where I started. I cannot wait to work alongside this staff and continue to grow students.”

She is supported by her husband Eddie, son Brandon, daughter-in-law Madeline, and daughter Brooke.

DUTCHTOWN HIGH PRINCIPAL

Matthew Monceaux, Ed.D., is the new Principal at Dutchtown High School.

Monceaux spent his entire career in Ascension Parish, starting as a social studies teacher at Dutchtown High. Then, he moved on to become an assistant principal at both Lowery Middle School and East Ascension High School, and he served as Associate Principal of St. Amant High School. In his most recent position, he served as the first Principal of Bluff Middle School.

Monceaux earned a bachelor's degree in history and a master’s degree in education from Louisiana State University. He also earned a master’s degree and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University in 2017.

“I will miss working with the amazing faculty and staff at Bluff, but I am excited about returning to DTHS. I started off teaching at Dutchtown High so to be able to come back to serve this school as principal is really special to me,” said Monceaux. “Thanks to my administrative team. They are fabulous. It’s a great community, and there is a great team at Dutchtown. I know we will continue to do great things together.”

Monceaux and his wife, Heidi, have four children: Hayden, Jeremy, Ella, and Avey.

SORRENTO PRIMARY ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Shawn Boudreaux is the new Assistant Principal of Sorrento Primary School.

Boudreaux got her start at St. Amant Middle School in Ascension Parish 20 years ago. After 17 years in the classroom, she served as Lake Elementary’s instructional coach for 2 years and as an administrative intern during the 2021-22 school year at Dutchtown High School and Sorrento Primary School.

She graduated from St. Amant High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Louisiana State University. She also earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southern University.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve the students in our community,” said Boudreaux. “Once I walked through the doors at Sorrento Primary I felt very welcomed, and that’s because of the staff and the children there. I am really excited for this next step to be a Mudbug.”

Boudreaux is a proud mom of two children, Halle and Baylor.

DONALDSONVILLE HIGH ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Shondra James, Ed.D., is the new Assistant Principal of Donaldsonville High School.

A native of Donaldsonville, James is a 26-year veteran educator. She began her career as a third-grade inclusion teacher in Lafourche Parish. James relocated to Georgia where she taught various grade levels for 13 years. Upon returning to Louisiana, James began teaching second grade at Donaldsonville Primary School where she later served as a TAP mentor teacher and TAP master teacher. She was an Administrative Intern during the 2020-21 school year. In her most recent position, James returned to Donaldsonville and served as a reading interventionist at Lowery Elementary and Lowery Middle schools.

A graduate of Donaldsonville High, James earned a bachelor’s degree in special education and elementary education as well as a master’s degree in early childhood from Nicholls State University. She also earned an educational specialist degree from Brenau University and a doctoral degree in educational leadership and management from Capella University.

“I am so honored and humbled to be appointed an assistant principal at Donaldsonville High School where I graduated almost 30 years ago. This is a lifelong dream for me to serve in this capacity in my community,” said James. “I have been blessed with such phenomenal experiences in Ascension Parish to prepare me for this role, and it is a privilege that I do not take lightly. I will work hard to ensure that all students when they leave DHS will be equipped with the tools they need to be successful beyond these walls.”

James is the proud mother of two children, Makayla and Parker.

DONALDSONVILLE PRIMARY ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Rebecca “Becky” Templet is the new Assistant Principal of Donaldsonville Primary School.

Templet grew up in Ascension Parish and graduated from St. Amant High School.

Templet has been in education for 20 years and was a middle school English teacher at St. Amant Middle School for most of her career. After being named Ascension Parish Middle School teacher of the year in 2011, she went back to school to further her education. She became an instructional coach at Galvez Middle School in 2018. Finally, she served as an administrative intern during the 2021-22 school year at Prairieville Middle School and Prairieville Primary School.

She earned both a bachelor’s degree and a master's degree from Southeastern Louisiana University.

“I am excited to continue my leadership journey and honored to serve the students and staff at Donaldsonville Primary School,” said Templet. “I hope I can one day instill in the teachers at Donaldsonville Primary what the administrative intern program has done for me – that is to create and build leaders so we continue educating our children for tomorrow.”

Templet is married to Ronnie Templet, and they have two children, Katelynn and Brady.

EAST ASCENSION HIGH ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Johnathan Walker is a new Assistant Principal of East Ascension High School.

A native of Gonzales and alumnus of East Ascension High School, Walker has worked in Ascension Parish for 14 years as a teacher and coach. He began his career in 2008 at Pecan Grove Primary while coaching multiple sports at East Ascension High School for 5 years. In 2013, Walker moved to the high school level where he served as a teacher and coach at Dutchtown High School for 9 years. While at Dutchtown High School, he served on the leadership team, as department head, PLC facilitator, faculty facilitator for the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force, and coached multiple sports teams.

Walker earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Southern University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

“It is truly an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to come back home to East Ascension High School and give back to the same community that helped shape me into the person I am today,” said Walker. “One of the best things about being in education is that educators possess the keys to unlock the potential in students that, in many cases, they don’t see in themselves.”

He is married to Lynita Walker, and they have a son named Jonathan Walker, Jr.