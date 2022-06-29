Recreation awards, baseball championships scheduled for July 5

Special to The Chief

From the office of Coach Jerry C Butler:

Another Great year in the Books for the Ascension Parish Recreation Dept. and Our West Ascension Recreation Sport Programs Organization. I am very proud of all my parents, coaches, and staff members for a great season this year. We have had good times in baseball with teaching, learning and motivating our youth. I've always learned that when God is in control of your organization sucess has to come. Thank you community for making this year a wonderful success! We develop Champions! Coach J Butler/ Coordinator....

Championship Tuesday Scheduled for July 5, 2022 Age 10-12 Braves vs Cardinals F3

Marlings vs. Winner

Ages. 7-9 Orioles vs Reds@ 5:30pm F1

Yankees vs White Sox @ 6:30pm

Ages. 4-6 Dodgers vs Twins @ 5:30PM

Cardinals vs Astros @ 6:15pm

Come Out and Support Your Donaldsonville Youth....Invite from Parish Councilman Alvin Thomas Dist.1 Director Micheal King, Michelle Templet, Coach Bj Romano and Coach Jerry Butler to issue out kids awards....See you there...