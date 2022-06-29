Gonzales Police: Suspects stole $4,700 in cigarettes from store

Staff Report

Gonzales Police are searching for suspects wanted for first-degree robbery of $4,700 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store.

According to police, the suspects entered the Circle K store at 2130 West Highway 30 in Gonzales on June 28 and allegedly led employees to believe they were armed with a handgun before stealing the cigarettes from the store's office.

Surveillance photos of the suspects and their vehicle can be found at the Gonzales Police Department Facebook page.

Anyone with information can contact Gonzales Police at 225-647-9595 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.