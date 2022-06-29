City of Gonzales to hold groundbreaking for Price LeBlanc PACE Center July 5

Staff Report

The City of Gonzales' Price LeBlanc PACE (Performing Arts, Conference, and Events) center is slated to begin construction following a July 5 groundbreaking ceremony.

Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and elected officials will be joined by members of the Price LeBlanc Sr. family, for the official groundbreaking of the two-story 25,000 square-foot center at 10 a.m., according to Gonzales Public Information Officer Ami Clouatre-Johnson.

Located in the Heritage Crossing Development at the intersection of Hwy. 44 and Hwy. 30, the modern facility is specifically designed to host expos, cultural and performing arts events, and indoor concerts, banquets, and balls.

The PACE center will support tourism and economic development while creating jobs by supporting local hotels, restaurants, and small businesses.

Arceneaux stated in a news release he believes residents' quality of life is certainly improved when they can attend and enjoy events locally.

"This is certainly due to the generous partnership of the Price LeBlanc family and we are very grateful for their investment in our community," he stated.

