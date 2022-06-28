Hwy. 22, Hwy. 73 patching in Ascension Parish among DOTD statewide projects

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that 14 projects around the state received bids recently, including one in Ascension Parish.

Ten contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $72.7 million.

“This second letting in June kicks off several much-needed improvement projects,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “In addition to some additional safety improvements, we have several large projects throughout the state to overlay various highways. There are also two projects relating to bicycle and pedestrian paths, reinforcing our commitment to providing citizens and visitors with the best infrastructure for not only motor vehicles, but also for greener modes of transportation.”

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows: