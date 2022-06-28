Hwy. 22, Hwy. 73 patching in Ascension Parish among DOTD statewide projects
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that 14 projects around the state received bids recently, including one in Ascension Parish.
Ten contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $72.7 million.
“This second letting in June kicks off several much-needed improvement projects,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “In addition to some additional safety improvements, we have several large projects throughout the state to overlay various highways. There are also two projects relating to bicycle and pedestrian paths, reinforcing our commitment to providing citizens and visitors with the best infrastructure for not only motor vehicles, but also for greener modes of transportation.”
The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:
- Patching on LA 22 and LA 73 intersections with I-10 in Ascension Parish: $1,909,617.75
- Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 125 and LA 3259 between U.S. 165 and U.S. 165 in LaSalle Parish: $3,300,360.37
- Grading, milling, patching, and overlay on LA 308 between Golden Meadow Bridge and Galliano Bridge in Lafourche Parish: $5,694,721.33
- Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on U.S. 171 between Schweitzer Ave. and LA 28 in Vernon Parish: $3,994,445.88
- Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on S. Grand St. between Orange St. and Standifer Ave. in Ouachita Parish: $3,924,819.60
- Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on Lee Ave. between Jackson St. and Standifer Ave. in Ouachita Parish: $3,745,338.30
- Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 48 between Huey P. Long Bridge and LA 49 in Jefferson Parish: $14,876,235.07
- Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on U.S. 90 between Des Allemands Bridge and LA 52 in St. Charles Parish: $10,867,167.07
- Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 49 between 40th St. and Veterans Blvd. in Jefferson Parish: $3,561,777.77
- Intersection and safety improvements along U.S. 90 between Press Dr. and Majestic Oaks Dr. in Orleans Parish: $4,411,935.86
- Interchange lighting at I-10 and I-610E in Orleans Parish: $4,725,093.81
- Left turn lane improvements on LA 1 at Regal Dr. in Caddo Parish: $3,178,272.74
- Phase 1 of multiuse Arpent Trail in St. Bernard Parish: $7,939,518.99
- Pedestrian/bike lanes along LA 1208-3 and LA 28-X in Rapides Parish: $546,951.08