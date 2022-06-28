Ascension Parish government hosts Highway 30 Coalition

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government hosted the Highway 30 Coalition, Louisiana DOTD Sec. Shawn Wilson, and the area legislative delegation to discuss recent funding for improvements.

The highway, located within the greater Baton Rouge area, is one of the state’s most critical economic development corridors and home to many industrial businesses.

During the most recent legislative session, Ascension Parish received over $31 million dollars in Priority 1 Transportation Improvement funding.

Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder of Gonzales was successful in getting Highway 30 listed as one of the four mega fund projects in the state.

As pointed out by Rep. Ken Brass, the Mississippi River bridge project was allocated during the 2022 regular legislative session and will receive up to $40 million annually beginning in the 2023-2024 state fiscal year.

Bridge locations have been narrowed down to three crossings in Iberville Parish. It will link Hwy. 1 on the west side of the Mississippi River to Hwy. 30 on the east bank.

One site is on the north end of Plaquemine, while the other two prospects are south of the city, about eight miles from White Castle.