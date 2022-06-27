Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Blood Donor Center reopens

Staff Report

The newly remodeled blood donor center at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension is now open for both appointments and walk-in donations.

Located behind the hospital at 1404 W. St. Clare Boulevard in Gonzales, the updated space is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The center had been operating out of a mobile donation bus since the primary facility flooded during Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

“We’re excited to reopen the blood donor center and expand our donation hours back to five days a week,” said Jay Thomas, Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center Manager. “Blood donations are currently in short supply, and we encourage everyone who is eligible to donate. Every donation saves up to three lives.”

Those looking to donate can make an appointment by calling (225) 743-2405. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The Ascension Blood Donor Center is one of three blood donation facilities at Our Lady of the Lake, with centers also located at the main Our Lady of the Lake hospital and the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. Learn more about all of Our Lady of the Lake’s Blood Donor Centers and the importance of donated blood at ololrmc.com/ways-to-give/blood-donor-center/.