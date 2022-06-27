East Baton Rouge Parish narcotics, firearms bust includes Ascension Parish location

Staff Report

An East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office investigation into a narcotics and firearms trafficking group included a location in Ascension Parish.

According to a news release, the group calls themselves the Blue Print Kids. Agents alleged the group was transporting large amounts of marijuana from Oregon on the two neighboring parishes of Ascension and East Baton Rouge.

Investigators also alleged the group utilized numerous firearms during the transport and distribution of the narcotics.

EBRSO Narcotics, with the assistance of other divisions, executed search warrants June 27 at 2150 General Adams, 11111 N. Harrells Ferry Road, 14877 Stoneberg Avenue, and a location in Ascension Parish.

Investigators believe the group was being operated by Ethan Hendricks, Jacquel Bellard, Marcus Elam, Quinton Rogers, and several other co-conspirators.