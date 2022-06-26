Gonzales bicyclist dies in Airline Highway crash, Louisiana State Police report

Staff Report

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on U.S. 61 south of Hwy. 73, north of Germany Road, in Ascension Parish after 9 p.m. June 25.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 61-year-old Melvin White of Gonzales.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed that White was headed west from a private drive entering U.S. 61 when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota Camry traveling northbound.

At the same time, a 2020 Hyundai Kona was traveling behind the Toyota Camry in the left lane of travel. Prior to stopping, the Camry struck the bicyclist in the roadway. White succumbed to his fatal injuries at the scene.

Police said impairment is unknown for the bicyclist; however, routine toxicology will be performed by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office. At the time of the collision, the bicyclist was wearing dark clothing, wasn’t wearing a helmet, and had no lights on his bicycle. The driver of the Toyota and Hyundai were wearing seatbelts and did not sustain any injuries. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind bicyclists never to assume that a motorist can see them. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials and avoiding distractions are vital in preventing crashes and avoiding injuries. In addition, Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws.