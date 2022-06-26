DOTD: Both lanes of Hwy. 431 at Bayou Boulevard closed due to sinkhole

Staff Report

Both lanes of Hwy. 431 at Bayou Boulevard in Ascension Parish were closed as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development work to repair a sinkhole near Black Bayou.

The area is located in the St. Amant area, just south of the St. Amant High School campus.

According to a DOTD news release, the bridge was closed immediately June 26 due to the sinkhole that formed on the abutment of the bridge.

Bridge inspectors evaluated the damage more extensively to determine the extent of the repairs.

DOTD will provide a timeline once the evaluation is complete.

Commuters may detour Hwy. 935 to Hwy. 22, then travel Hwy. 429.

"DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," a spokesperson stated.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region for which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org.