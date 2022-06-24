Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana senators issue statements on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Staff Report

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy issued statements about the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling by the United States Supreme Court, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Despite attempts to intimidate the justices, they did their work. Roe v. Wade has misrepresented the Constitution since the ruling was rendered, and today’s decision to return the issue of abortion to the American people and the states corrects a legal and moral error. Louisianians have worked for a long time to have this freedom that is rightly and constitutionally theirs. I am very pleased with today’s decision,” Kennedy stated.

“Today’s decision recognizes that an unborn child has a right to life,” Dr. Cassidy stated. “Being pro-life means being pro-mothers, pro-babies, and pro-healthy futures - a philosophy I carry with me in the Senate. This is a deeply emotional issue for many Americans, no matter which side one stands, but it is now up to individual states to enact their own policies.”

Gov. Edwards said he has always been "unabashedly pro-life and opposed to abortion.

"However, I understand that people on both sides of this complex issue hold deeply personal beliefs, and I respect that not everyone, including many in my own party, agrees with my position," Edwards stated. While we are still reviewing the decision issued by the Court this morning, Louisiana has had a trigger law in place since 2006 that would outlaw abortion, without exception for rape and incest, should the United States Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade."

Edwards said he asked the legislature to include exceptions for rape and incest in the legislation recently passed.

"While the bill that passed expanded the exceptions from the 2006 law to include instances of medical futility and treatment of ectopic pregnancies, these important exceptions were not included. As I have said many times before, I believe women who are survivors of rape or incest should be able determine whether to continue with a pregnancy that is the result of a criminal act," he said.

Edwards added the legislation he recently signed protects all forms of contraception, which remains legal and available in Louisiana.

"Being pro-life means more than just being against abortion. It means providing the necessary resources and implementing policies that provide real options and not just lip service to the children, women, and families we are blessed to serve. Now more than ever, it’s critical that Louisiana funds services to support women, children, and families throughout their lives, which is why I have expanded health care through our Medicaid program and lobbied for measures to make sure workers are paid better and more fairly. It’s also why I’ve supported better funding for Louisiana’s public education system, including early childhood education. I believe all people should have the opportunity to succeed and that starts with providing a strong foundation early in life," Edwards said.

"Make no mistake, there is much more that we can do to support women, children, and families, and I hope that my fellow pro-life public officials will join me in these efforts in the coming months and years.”

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry also released a statement, calling the decision a victory for mothers and the unborn.

“This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice in it and be glad," Landry stated. "Today, along with millions across Louisiana and America, I rejoice with my departed Mom and the unborn children with her in Heaven!"