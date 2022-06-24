Gonzales Police looking for two suspected of stealing merchandise at Ulta Beauty

Staff Report

Gonzales Police are searching for two women suspected of stealing $1,104 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty store.

Police reported they arrived and departed together from the store at 115 S. Airline Hwy. in a white four-door sedan that was missing the front passenger hubcap.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. June 6.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the identities or whereabouts of the females or has any information on this vehicle, contact Detective James Poe at (225) 647-9572 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-STOP (7867) for a cash reward.