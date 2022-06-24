BASF’s TECH Academy introduces high school students to technology careers

Staff Report

Fifteen area high school students recently completed BASF’s TECH Academy – a week-long educational and workforce development program hosted at River Parishes Community College.

TECH Academy encourages students to learn more about technical and craft careers through experiments, demonstrations, field trips and interactions with industry professionals.

"TECH Academy introduces local high school students to career options that enable them to fully grow in a range of opportunities within our industry,” said Jerry Lebold, senior vice president and general manager of BASF’s Geismar site. “The combination of classroom learning and in-person facility tours are a powerful and necessary experience for local students to understand the high-wage, high-demand jobs available in our community, as well as the innovation and technology companies like BASF are using to create a sustainable future for the next generation.”

The group of rising high school juniors and seniors participated in field trips that reinforced skills needed in technical disciplines for potential careers such as a process technician, instrument technician, welder, pipefitter, drafter and more. The students toured multiple technology-rich facilities that helped further educate them on career opportunities. The facilities included BASF’s site in Geismar, JVIC, Triad Electric and Controls, ISC Constructors, LLC and ExxonMobil Port Allen Lubricants.

“TECH Academy was a great experience,” said Jaydon Roy, a student at East Ascension High School who attended TECH Academy. “I received information about different job opportunities and got hands-on experience in different areas. I really enjoyed the tours of the different companies.”

TECH Academy is part of BASF’s workforce development efforts in North America to support industry growth and investment in the region. BASF’s manufacturing operations require a skilled workforce to construct, operate and maintain chemical production facilities across the region.

“The BASF Tech Academy in collaboration with RPCC is a great opportunity for high school students to connect and learn about emerging technologies and career opportunities," said Quintin Taylor, interim chancellor of RPCC. "Having students on campus learning and sharing information from professionals in the field while engaging with our faculty provided a real time glimpse into the careers that await them. I look forward to welcoming these students back as college freshman at RPCC over the next few years. I also look forward to continuing to work with BASF on growing the program and providing this opportunity for years to come.”

TECH Academy is funded annually by BASF and is completely free for students. The application process is open to any Ascension Parish Public Schools student or child of a BASF employee or contractor rising to their junior or senior year of high school with interest in technical careers. Students who complete the program also are eligible to apply for BASF scholarships to pursue technical degrees or certifications to attend RPCC.

The following students completed the 2022 TECH Academy:

St. Amant High School

Brandt Blanchard

Michale Brown, Jr.

Dayton Bush

Early College Option at RPCC

Rayden Jackson

Dutchtown High School

Victor Carrillo

Hudson Spicer

Ashton Reider

Kolby Broussard

Aiden Kennair

Grace Graham

Zane Reid

Donaldsonville High School

Chandler Lewis

East Ascension High School

Jayden Roy

Walker High School

Laken Comeaux

The Brighton School

Sydney Bowden

For more information about careers at BASF and jobs available in Louisiana, visit http://www.basf.us/la.