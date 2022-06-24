Ascension Parish detectives searching for Prairieville man suspected in drug distribution

Staff Report

Detectives with the Ascension Sheriff’s Office are searching for 50-year-old Jamie Clements of Prairieville in relation to a narcotics investigation.

Clements is a fugitive with the APSO. A warrant for his arrest has been issued for distribution of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information that may help detectives with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

As stated in the news release, all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The booking photograph has been released pursuant to the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure Article 234.