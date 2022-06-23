Ascension Parish government introduces mobile app

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government has introduced its new mobile application.

Through the app, residents can stay informed, report issues, check in with parish services, and more, according to a social media post.

“For the citizens of Ascension to be able to reach out for parish resources with the convenience of an app is just another example of us moving forward into the future of responsive government,” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said.

The app is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store as a free download.

A link to the app is available at the parish's website, ascensionparish.net.