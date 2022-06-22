Gonzales Police searching for two women suspected of using lost debit card

Staff Report

Gonzales Police are searching for two women suspected of using a lost debit card for unauthorized purchases at multiple retailers.

According to police, the women used a Chase debit card around 2 and 4 p.m. June 10 at the Murphy's Express on Airline Highway in Gonzales. They also completed purchases at four retailers within the city.

Police noted the visible tattoos on the women in the surveillance images captured.

If anyone has any information concerning the identity or whereabouts of these females, please contact Detective James Poe at 647-9572 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-STOP (7867).