Two suspects sought for using stolen cards to buy gas, other items

Staff Report

Ascension Parish detectives are searching for two male suspects who allegedly used stolen credit and debit cards to purchase gas and other items.

According to a news release, detectives have also connected the two suspects to several car burglaries June 16 in a subdivision off Brown Road.

The subdivision is located off Hwy. 73 in the Prairieville area.

Anyone with information that may detectives with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.