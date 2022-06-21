Over $100,000 in software, other items stolen from Ascension Parish business on Hwy. 30

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are working to identify a male suspected of burglarizing a Geismar business of more than $100,000 in computer software.

The owner of the business along Hwy. 30 stated the software was among other items taken before the suspect left the scene in a light-colored Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information that can help in this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.