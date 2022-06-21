Over $100,000 in software, other items stolen from Ascension Parish business on Hwy. 30

Staff Report
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released surveillance images of the suspect.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are working to identify a male suspected of burglarizing a Geismar business of more than $100,000 in computer software.

The owner of the business along Hwy. 30 stated the software was among other items taken before the suspect left the scene in a light-colored Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information that can help in this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.