Ascension Parish detectives identify body found along Hwy. 941

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives identified the body found June 17 around 9 a.m. along Hwy. 941 east of Hwy. 44.

Detectives identified the deceased as 43-year-old Deon Foster.

According to a news release, the initial autopsy report showed no signs of trauma. Detectives are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

Deputies stated further details are limited at this time.

Hwy. 941, known as Brittany Tower Road, is in the Brittany area on the east side of Ascension Parish between the Gonzales and Sorrento areas.

Anyone with information that can help in this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.