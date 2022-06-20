Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office no longer publishing arrest photos

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will no longer publish booking photographs of individuals arrested.

According to a news release, the office is no longer authorized to publish the photographs, sometimes known as mugshots, due to recent legislation voted on and approved by the Louisiana Legislature (House Bill 729).

The ruling applies to the APSO online inmate query and to all social media platforms.

Exemptions to the legislation includes fugitives, individuals posing imminent threat, individuals charged with a crime of violence, sex offenses, or cruelty to animals, or a judge’s order.

APSO will continue to publish print news articles on social media outlets.

To learn more about this legislation, visit ascensionsheriff.com/press-releases.