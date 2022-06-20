Ascension Parish Schools announces new leadership appointments

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointments of four new school leaders: Carli Francois as the new Director of Secondary Education, Adrina Million, Ed.D., as the new Supervisor of Special Education, O'Neil Robinson, Ph.D., as the new Associate Principal at Donaldsonville High School, and Melissa Caro as the new Assistant Principal of Bullion Primary.

“It is always exciting to introduce outstanding appointments for our school system," said Superintendent David Alexander. "Thank you to these employees for having the courage to take on new responsibilities and continue making this an excellent place for children to go to school."

DIRECTOR OF SECONDARY EDUCATION

Carli Francois is the new Director of Secondary Education.

Francois has been an educator for 25 years, serving in many capacities including a teacher, instructional coach, TAP mentor teacher, assistant principal, and principal. In her most recent position, she spent the past eight years leading Dutchtown High School, which is the largest school in the state. In 2019, she was named the 2020 Louisiana High School Principal of the Year.

In her new role as Director of Secondary Education, Francois looks forward to serving every Dutchtown High Griffin, Donaldsonville High Tiger, St. Amant High Gator, and East Ascension High Spartan. “I know I have lots to learn and learning is a passion of mine, so I look forward to my new role,” she said.

Francois earned a bachelor's degree in communications education and a teaching certification in English from Southeastern Louisiana University. She also earned a master's degree in educational leadership from Southern University.

She is married to Reuben Francois, and they have three children: Reuben II, Olivia, and Isabella who are all proud graduates of Dutchtown High School.

SUPERVISOR OF SPECIAL EDUCATION

Adrina Million, Ed.D., is a new Supervisor of Special Education.

A native of Convent, Million is a 24-year veteran educator. She began her career as a third-grade teacher at Central Elementary School in Ascension Parish. After serving as a classroom teacher for 12 years, she became a special needs counselor, supporting students throughout the district from the primary to high school levels.

After more than eight years as a special needs counselor, Million served as a pupil appraisal social worker for the district and a special needs coordinator at LeBlanc Special Services supporting several schools. In her most recent position, Million served as assistant principal of Donaldsonville Primary School.

Million earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Dillard University, a master's degree in social work from Louisiana State University, and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University. In addition, she earned a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Southeastern.

“I have to thank God for this opportunity,” said Million. "I recognize that it's a privilege to serve the students in our district, and my job is to be committed to ensuring that all of our students, including our students with special needs, have access to a high-quality education.”

She was married to the late Frederick Million, Sr., and they have one son, Frederick Jr.

DONALDSONVILLE HIGH ASSOCIATE PRINCIPAL

O'Neil Robinson, Ph.D., is the new Associate Principal of Donaldsonville High School.

A graduate of Donaldsonville High School, Robinson attended Southern University where he earned a bachelor's degree in computer science, a master’s degree in Supervision and Administration and Mathematics, and a Ph.D. in Science and Mathematics with a concentration in Mathematics.

Robinson’s desire to teach brought him to Lowery Middle School in 1995 as a non-certified eighth-grade math teacher. While teaching, he earned an alternative certification in Secondary Mathematics in 1998. He transferred to Donaldsonville High School in 2002 teaching Geometry, Algebra I, and Physics until he became Lowery Middle’s assistant principal in 2006. He then returned to Donaldsonville High six years later as a mentor teacher and a master teacher, until being appointed to his most recent position as Assistant Principal in 2017.

“Thank you to the Lord for allowing me to be an educator since 1995. It has been an amazing journey, and I cannot wait for what He has in store for me as an associate principal,” said Robinson. “I love Ascension. Donaldsonville High is my passion, and I love the students here. My heart bleeds red and black.”

He and his wife, Calandra Robinson, Ph.D., are very active in the community.

BULLION PRIMARY ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Melissa Caro is the new Assistant Principal of Bullion Primary School.

A native of Plaquemines Parish, Caro started her teaching career at Buras High School and Belle Chasse Primary. She relocated to Ascension Parish nine years ago and has taught at several schools throughout the district including St. Amant Primary, Gonzales Primary, Sorrento Primary, and Lakeside Primary. Throughout her years in Ascension, she has served as a classroom teacher, mentor teacher, master teacher, a teacher coach, and her most recent role has been an SBLC Facilitator.

“I am honored, thankful, and so grateful for this opportunity,” said Caro. “I’m looking forward to becoming a member of the bear cub family.”

Caro earned a bachelor's degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of New Orleans.

She is married to Tim Caro, and they have two children, Brice and Mollie.

For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit AscensionSchools.org.