Two 16-year-old Prairieville residents die in Ascension Parish crash, Louisiana State Police report

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported two Prairieville teenagers died following a single-vehicle crash after noon June 19 on Hwy. 427 near Bayou Manchac in Ascension Parish.

The crash ultimately claimed the lives of 16-year-old Caroline Smith and 16-year-old Chloe Hamilton of Prairieville.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed that Smith was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala on Hwy. 427. For reasons still being investigated, Smith failed to negotiate a right curve, exited the roadway to the right, entered through a gravel shoulder, and struck a tree. After impact with the tree, the vehicle vaulted into a private pond and became fully submerged.

Smith and Hamilton were both pronounced deceased on the scene, police said. It is unclear whether seatbelt use is a factor in the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

Both Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parish agencies responded to the crash.