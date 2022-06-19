Ascension Parish, Prairieville responders assist rescue of two in submerged vehicle

Staff Report

Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parish agencies worked together to rescue two people trapped in a vehicle in a pond off Perkins Road.

According to the St. George Fire Department, units from both parishes were dispatched around noon June 19 to the 18000 block of Perkins Road.

Both St. George and Prairieville fire departments placed multiple personnel into the water to search for the vehicle. It was determined assistance from other agencies would be necessary.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Dive Team found the vehicle and the two occupants.

Both were transported to hospitals in critical condition.

The following agencies were on scene: St. George Fire Department, Prairieville Fire Department, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, East Side Fire Department Dive Team, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance, and Louisiana State Police

"It is calls like this that we are grateful to have such phenomenal partners in and around the parish to work with. An incredible job well done by all agencies on a very hot afternoon," a spokesperson for St. George stated.