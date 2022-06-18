Gonzales, Prairieville residents receive appointments from Gov. John Bel Edwards

Staff Report

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced appointments to Louisiana boards and commissions, which included Ascension Parish residents from both Prairieville and Gonzales.

Douglas A. Hillensbeck of Prairieville has been appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. Hillensbeck is the president of Kelly Pest Control Inc. He will represent Ascension Parish.

The Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District serves as a multi-parish authority to mitigate flood damage in the Amite River Basin. The Commission works to accomplish flood control measures by facilitating cooperation between federal, state and local governing bodies to foster floodplain management, maintaining and operating structures built under the auspices of the Commission, and coordinating river management within the basin.

Dr. Lawrence A. Broussard of Prairieville has been reappointed to the Clinical Laboratory Personnel Committee. Dr. Broussard is a professor of clinical laboratory sciences at LSU Health Sciences Center. He will serve as a clinical laboratory scientist-specialist and represent the 6th Congressional District.

The Clinical Laboratory Personnel Committee serves to make recommendations to the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners regarding rules and regulations for the appropriate training and competency of clinical laboratory personnel who are engaged in the practice of clinical laboratory science in a clinical laboratory operated by a physician licensed by the board exclusively in connection with the diagnosis and treatment of his own patients.

Jamar Ennis of Prairieville has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Disability Affairs. Ennis is the executive director of the Louisiana Statewide Independent Living Council (SILC). He will serve at-large.

The Governor’s Advisory Council on Disability Affairs was established by the Governor’s Office to adequately educate, address and resolve issues relative to the disability community. The mission of the office is to promote, encourage and support citizens with disabilities so they may have an equal opportunity to actively participate in all aspects of life.

Leslie York-Jackson of Gonzales has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Board of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. York-Jackson is a post residential coordinator for the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program. She will represent programs that are alternatives to incarceration, including programs providing organized recreational activities.

The Governor’s Advisory Board of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention encourages and assists the state, units of local government, and private non-profit agencies in the comprehensive improvement of the juvenile justice system in the State of Louisiana by providing advice and counsel to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement, the Louisiana Legislature, and the Governor on the ways and means to facilitate greater juvenile justice system effectiveness.