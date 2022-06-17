Gonzales centenarian known for Louisiana's longest married couple passes

Staff Report

Marjorie "Patsy" Rita Naquin Richardson of Gonzales, known as half of Louisiana's Longest Married Couple, passed away June 13.

She was married to Gail Richardson for 81 years.

In February, the Louisiana Family Forum announced the Richardsons won the title of Louisiana's Longest Married Couple for 2022. They also claimed the honor in 2021.

At the time of the honor, Gail was 102 years old, while Patsy was 100.

As displayed on LFF's site, Patsy recalls that on their first date, Gail took her fishing. Their lines got tangled and they’ve been together ever since.

Gail is a World War II veteran, was in the medical corps, traveled overseas in the hospital unit, and later moved into the infantry. Their oldest child was just 6 months old when he left for the service.

Their marriage was a joining of two faiths, as the LFF report explained. Gail attends First Baptist Church Gonzales and Patsy goes to St. Mark’s Catholic Church.

The Richardsons have two sons and one daughter who is deceased, 16 grandchildren (one deceased), 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

According to her obituary, Patsy was born in Sorrento and spent most of her adult life in Baton Rouge.