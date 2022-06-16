Brady Edmonston named Ascension Parish interim Assistant Director of Homeland Security

Staff Report

Brady Edmonston will serve as Ascension Parish government's interim Assistant Director of Homeland Security and the Office of Emergency Preparedness.

According to a news release, Dustin Montelius will move into the private sector following two years as assistant director. He had worked for Ascension Parish government since 2017.

Edmonston previously served as the parish’s Efficiency and Compliance Officer, where he was tasked with ensuring parish operations were in following all regulations, rules, and laws.

He retired from Shell's Convent refinery after 29 years of service, where he served as the Emergency Response Specialist, as well as the Assistant Fire Chief. In addition to this, he has been certified as an Industrial Emergency Response Specialist by Texas A&M, he was a member of Shell’s Transportation Specialist Response Team for North America – specializing in rail highway emergencies, as well as holding multiple other certifications from National professional organizations.