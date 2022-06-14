Prairieville man dies in Interstate 10 crash in East Baton Rouge Parish

Staff Report

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 near Highland Road in East Baton Rouge Parish after 9 a.m. June 4.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 75-year-old Nelson Nunez of Prairieville.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed that Nunez was driving a 2011 Kia Optima when his roof rack broke off and belongings fell into the lane of travel. Police said Nunez attempted to retrieve his items in the roadway. At the same time, a 2023 Freightliner Tractor was being driven westbound on Interstate 10. For reasons still being investigated, Nunez entered the roadway in the path of the tractor and was struck.

Nunez, who sustained severe injuries in the crash, was transported to local hospital. The driver of the Freightliner Tractor was properly restrained and did not sustain any injuries. A toxicology sample was collected from the driver of the Freightliner and was submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

On June 13, 2022, shortly after 4 p.m., East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office notified Troop A that Nunez succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes. Troopers would also like to remind motorists that making good choices, such as never driving while impaired and ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, can often be key to preventing and surviving serious crashes.