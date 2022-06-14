DOTD celebrates start of construction on Hwy. 44 widening, roundabout project in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. was joined by state and local officials to celebrate the start of construction on the Hwy. 44, Hwy. 941 widening and roundabout project in Ascension Parish.

The $6.2 million project, which stretches from around Interstate 10 to Hwy. 941, will widen Hwy. 44 from two to four lanes and add a multilane roundabout on Hwy. 44 south of Hwy. 941.

“This widening and roundabout project will greatly aid traffic flow by increasing capacity and reducing the potential for crashes at the LA 44 and LA 941 intersection,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “Ascension Parish is a rapidly growing area, and in order to accommodate this influx we must focus on the infrastructure throughout the region.”

"We have just wrapped up a successful legislative session where we secured the funding to see that the infrastructure needs of our state are met. It is an honor to be present to celebrate the completion of this much-needed expansion. The densely populated roads and highways around Ascension Parish need better access and space for traffic to flow in order to ease the day-to-day life of the citizens of this area. It is my hope that this project allows those here in Ascension Parish to live and travel in a way that is more satisfying and relieves the burden of traffic jams and congestion they have experienced up to now,” said Rep. Clay Schexnayder.

“This is just another in the many improvements that are taking place in our area. The cooperation between state, parish, and local entities continues to provide better and safer roads for our residents. I would like to thank all involved in this project. Without your steadfast commitment, it would not have come about. The future is bright for Louisiana, especially Ascension Parish,” said Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment.

“The City of Gonzales greatly appreciates our partnership with the Department of Transportation and Ascension Parish,” said Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux. “Improving traffic flow in our community is one of our most important goals and Secretary Wilson and his staff have been great to work with. We are thankful to finally see this improvement happening. My administration will continue to work on improving important infrastructure to better serve our citizens.”

More than 15,000 motorists travel this highly populated section of Hwy. 44 daily. The number of motorists is expected to increase to 24,059 by 2040.

Currently, utility relocations are underway. The contractor, KCR Contractors, is estimated to begin construction late summer 2022, with a completion of late summer 2023, weather permitting.