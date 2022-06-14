Alternating lane closure set for Hwy. 44, River Road June 20 to July 1

Staff Report

Alternating northbound and southbound lane closures will take place on Hwy. 44 and River Road between old Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 942 beginning June 20 until July 1 from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily.

Alternating lane closures are necessary to conduct maintenance on existing spill bans underneath the material handling conveyor.

No detours or width restrictions are necessary at this time. One lane will remain open at all times.

Permit loads over 12 feet should call the permit office for alternate routes.