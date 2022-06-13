National average gas price hits new all-time high at $5 per gallon, Louisiana reaches $4.55 average

Staff Report

The national average of $5.01 for a gallon of gas marked an all-time high never seen since AAA began collection pricing data in 2000.

The cost of a barrel of oil is more than $120, which is nearly double the price in August last year. Meanwhile, domestic gas has been in demand as the summer driving season ramps up.

The national average surged more than 15 cents from just over a week ago. It's 58 cents higher than about a month ago, and $1.94 from over a year.

“Based on the demand we’re seeing, it seems high prices have not really deterred drivers,” stated Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, in a news release. “If prices stay at or above $5, we may see people start to change their daily driving habits or lifestyle, but it hasn’t happened yet.”

Louisiana has an average of $4.55 for a gallon of regular gas. Prices in the greater Baton Rouge area are hovering around $4.30.

The nation’s top 10 most expensive markets: California ($6.43), Nevada ($5.65), Alaska ($5.56), Illinois ($5.56), Washington ($5.54), Oregon ($5.53), Hawaii ($5.53), Arizona ($5.31), Washington, D.C. ($5.26) and Indiana ($5.05).