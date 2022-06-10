Groundbreaking held for Hwy. 44 at Hwy. 941 roundabout, widening project

Staff Report

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new roundabout and widening project at Hwy. 44 and Loosemore Road in Ascension Parish.

The City of Gonzales thanked Gov. John Bel Edwards, DOTD Sec. Dr. Shawn Wilson, the DOTD team, the legislative delegation and Ascension Parish government for bringing the project to the highly traveled area near Interstate 10.

Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and his administration have been working for many years with the partners to create the important traffic improvement.

"Today was a huge day for Ascension Parish and the residents and industry along LA 44 with the groundbreaking ceremony for the four-lane highway and roundabout at the intersection of Loosemoore, LA 941 and LA 44," Louisiana Speaker Clay Schexnayder said. "This is a project that I believe will relieve traffic congestion and it’s just the beginning of many more in this corridor."