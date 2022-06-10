Elayn Hunt Correction Center warden suspended after Prairieville crash

Staff Report

Elayn Hunt Correctional Center's warden has been suspended pending an investigation into a crash in Prairieville involving a state vehicle.

According to a news release, Warden Kirt Guerin was involved in a one-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on Memorial Day on Hwy. 427.

Louisiana State Police arrested and ticketed him for driving while intoxicated involving the use of prescribed pain medication.

Guerin was reportedly on his way to work when he ran off of the road and struck a brick neighborhood sign and tree. He sustained minor injuries.

The Department of Corrections suspended Guerin on May 31. In his absence, Elayn Hunt Correctional Center Deputy Warden Stephanie Michel is acting warden of the prison.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time.