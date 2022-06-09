Former editor releasing new book, The Mayor of Mardi Gras: A Memoir

Staff Report

Gregory L. Fischer, former editor of the Gonzales Weekly Citizen, The Donaldsonville Chief, and the Plaquemine Post-South newspapers in south Louisiana and contributor to The Times-Picayune in New Orleans, will release The Mayor of Mardi Gras: A Memoir on June 14.

In a news release, Make It Write Publishing announced the book in hardcover format complete with full-color illustrations. The title will be distributed worldwide by IngramSpark.

The book is a memoir written about Fischer's cousin, McKinley “Mackie” J. Cantrell III, who was one of the artists who worked full-time to bring New Orleans’ famous Mardi Gras to life. A third-generation sculptor and float builder, Mackie died from a heart attack in 2021 at age 47.

It is available now in black and white paperback format (ISBN 9780578381794). An ebook format (ISBN 9798985925012) will also be made available on June 14.

Fischer is currently studying professional copyediting at NYU’s School of Professional Studies and is the owner of Make It Write in Baton Rouge, where he lives with his wife and stepchildren.

Additional photos may be found on Instagram @themayorofmardigras.

Praise for The Mayor of Mardi Gras: A Memoir

“The Cantrell family has a long history with Mardi Gras, dating back to the Great Depression. Their legacy is quite impressive. In The Mayor of Mardi Gras: A Memoir, Gregory Fischer shares fond memories and photos of Mackie Cantrell, his cousin - best friend - and honorary brother.

“Every page is a tribute to the man Gregory lost just two short days after Christmas 2021. If you have ever lost someone, you know the pain Mackie’s friends and family have experienced and are probably still experiencing. I didn’t know Mackie, but I felt like I did through Gregory’s storytelling.” —Kameron Brook, Reedsy Discovery

“I laughed and cried through the whole book. I cried so hard at times I couldn’t even see what I was reading. I had to stop a moment. I had quite a few of those moments. Couldn’t put it down. I don’t think there is a word perfect enough to describe how I felt about reading things about my nephew, Mackie. Felt like he was sitting next to me the entire time, just incredible!” —Wanda Bryan, Amazon review