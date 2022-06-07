Ascension Parish deputies arrest Laplace man in drive-by shooting near Geismar

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Laplace man suspected in an April drive-by shooting near Geismar.

According to a news release, deputies arrested 25-year-old Tyrus Joseph June 6 and charged him with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Deputies reported they responded to a shooting at Hwy. 30 and Ashland Drive, which is west of the Gonzales near Interstate 10, about 11:45 p.m. April 1.

A male subject was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transferred to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A male passenger with minor injuries was also transferred to an area hospital for treatment. Both have recovered from their injuries.

Through further investigation, detectives identified Joseph as a suspect and a warrant was issued.

Deputies reported Joseph turned himself in without incident. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.