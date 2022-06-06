Ascension Parish's COVID cases fall 7.6%; Louisiana cases surge 19.2%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 19.2% as 6,690 cases were reported. The previous week had 5,611 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 35th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 10.9% from the week before, with 770,895 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 0.87% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ascension Parish reported 157 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 170 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 33,730 cases and 293 deaths.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Bossier Parish with 275 cases per 100,000 per week; De Soto Parish with 259; and Jefferson Parish with 232. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Jefferson Parish, with 1,003 cases; Orleans Parish, with 814 cases; and East Baton Rouge Parish, with 745. Weekly case counts rose in 44 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Bossier, Caddo and East Baton Rouge parishes.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 17 parishes, with the best declines in Orleans Parish, with 814 cases from 1,007 a week earlier; in Ascension Parish, with 157 cases from 170; and in Lafayette Parish, with 271 cases from 277.

In Louisiana, 16 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 12 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,196,190 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 17,341 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 84,762,022 people have tested positive and 1,008,585 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 5.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 514

The week before that: 470

Four weeks ago: 260

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 58,022

The week before that: 55,117

Four weeks ago: 44,923

Hospitals in 35 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 32 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.